| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
CYBC -
Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation
- State owned radio and television broadcster. (See below for details.)
PIO -
Press and Information Office
- PIO participates in the Radiobroadcasting and the Television Consultative Committee, following the approval of legislation concerning private broadcasting.
BRT -
Bayrak Radio Television
- Operates in northen Cyprus, runs three seperate radio services.
CYBC Radio
- Operates three services: CYBC1 in Greek; CYBC in English, Turkish and Armenian; CYBC in Greek.
| Radio Stations on the Web
Cyprus: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
CARS -
Cyprus Amateur Radio Society
| Additional Radio Resources
Cyprus Radio Stations
