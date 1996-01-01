|
EMA -
Educational Media Agency Radio
- Operates 13 local stations and broadcasting in 16 local languages as well as in English.
Radio Ethiopia
- State operated over several AM frequencies.
Radio Fana
- Operated by EPRDF and broadcasting on AM and shortwave from Addis Ababa in Oromifa, Somali and Afar.
Amhara Regional Radio Station
- A regional public broadcster based in Bahr Dar, of the Amhara Regional State. It broadcasts in Amharic and uses Radio Ethopia's tranmitter one hour per day.
Dimtse Woyane Radio Station
- A regional public broadcaster in Tigray Regional State.
Oromo Regional State Radio Station
Radio Ethiopia
- State operated over six short-wave transmitters in 11 languages: Amharic, Oromifa, Tigrigna, Somali, Afar, Harari, Nuer, Agnuak, Arabic, English and French.
