  Ethiopia

 
 National Radio Networks
   EMA - Educational Media Agency Radio
Operates 13 local stations and broadcasting in 16 local languages as well as in English.
   Radio Ethiopia
State operated over several AM frequencies.
   Radio Fana
Operated by EPRDF and broadcasting on AM and shortwave from Addis Ababa in Oromifa, Somali and Afar.


 Regional Radio Networks
   Amhara Regional Radio Station
A regional public broadcster based in Bahr Dar, of the Amhara Regional State. It broadcasts in Amharic and uses Radio Ethopia's tranmitter one hour per day.
   Dimtse Woyane Radio Station
A regional public broadcaster in Tigray Regional State.
   Oromo Regional State Radio Station

 Radio Stations on the Web
 Shortwave Broadcasters
   Radio Ethiopia
State operated over six short-wave transmitters in 11 languages: Amharic, Oromifa, Tigrigna, Somali, Afar, Harari, Nuer, Agnuak, Arabic, English and French.
