

RADIO

National Radio Networks EMA - Educational Media Agency Radio Operates 13 local stations and broadcasting in 16 local languages as well as in English. Radio Ethiopia State operated over several AM frequencies. Radio Fana Operated by EPRDF and broadcasting on AM and shortwave from Addis Ababa in Oromifa, Somali and Afar.



Regional Radio Networks Amhara Regional Radio Station A regional public broadcster based in Bahr Dar, of the Amhara Regional State. It broadcasts in Amharic and uses Radio Ethopia's tranmitter one hour per day. Dimtse Woyane Radio Station A regional public broadcaster in Tigray Regional State. Oromo Regional State Radio Station



Radio Stations on the Web Ethiopia: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web



Shortwave Broadcasters Radio Ethiopia State operated over six short-wave transmitters in 11 languages: Amharic, Oromifa, Tigrigna, Somali, Afar, Harari, Nuer, Agnuak, Arabic, English and French.