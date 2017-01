RADIO

National Radio Networks Africa No.1 A company regulated by Gabonese law. 60% of its capital is owned by the state, and the rest by Gabonese private shareholders. Africa No.1 can be heard locally in several countries. RTG2 - Radio 2 State operated, receivable throughout the country. RTG1 - Radio Gabonaise State operated, receivable throughout the country.



Shortwave Broadcasters Africa No.1 Broadcasting via shortwave to the entire of Africa.