| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
IBA - Israel Broadcasting Authority
- The IBA is responsible for operating one national TV network, one satellite / cable TV network, 8 national radio networks and one short-wave radio network for overseas broadcasts.
Ministry of Communications
Arutz 7
- Arutz Sheva Israel National Radio is the only independant national radio station.
Galei Zahal
- Israel Defense Forces Radio. 20 AM and FM transmitters are in use.
KOL Ha Derekh - Voice of the Road (88FM)
- Especially for drivers; music and traffic reports, 24hrs.
KOL HaKampus
- Several stations broadcasting from a number of schools and colleges throughout Israel. Mostly education, musical and entertainment programming.
KOL HaMusica - Voice of Music
- Classical music and drama, 24hrs.
KOL Radio 4 - Reshet Dalet (Sa'out el Isra'i)
- News, music and features in Arabic, 24hrs.
KOL Radio One - Reshet Alef
- General talk programming in Hebrew,, 24hrs.
KOL Radio Two - Reshet Bet
- News, current affairs and sport in Hebrew, 24hrs.
KOL REQA - Reshet Qlita v'Aliya
- News, music and features in Russian and Amharic with daily news also in French, Spanish, Yiddish, English, Georgian, Bukharian, Moghrabi, Ladino, Hungarian and Romanian, 0700-2200.
KOL Reshet Gimel (Channel C)
- Israeli popular music, 24hrs.
Israel: Local Radio Frequencies
| Radio Stations on the Web
Israel: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
KOL Reshet Hei (Israel Radio International)
- Broadcasting in over a dozen languages.
IARC - Israel Amateur Radio Club
