 
 
•Home
•North America
•South America
•Europe 		•Africa
•Asia
•Oceania
•Broadcast Directory
 
   
 
  Home >> Asia >> Israel

 
BROADCASTING
 

 Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
   IBA - Israel Broadcasting Authority
The IBA is responsible for operating one national TV network, one satellite / cable TV network, 8 national radio networks and one short-wave radio network for overseas broadcasts.
   Ministry of Communications


 
RADIO
 

 National Radio Networks
   Arutz 7
Arutz Sheva Israel National Radio is the only independant national radio station.
   Galei Zahal
Israel Defense Forces Radio. 20 AM and FM transmitters are in use.
   KOL Ha Derekh - Voice of the Road (88FM)
Especially for drivers; music and traffic reports, 24hrs.
   KOL HaKampus
Several stations broadcasting from a number of schools and colleges throughout Israel. Mostly education, musical and entertainment programming.
   KOL HaMusica - Voice of Music
Classical music and drama, 24hrs.
   KOL Radio 4 - Reshet Dalet (Sa'out el Isra'i)
News, music and features in Arabic, 24hrs.
   KOL Radio One - Reshet Alef
General talk programming in Hebrew,, 24hrs.
   KOL Radio Two - Reshet Bet
News, current affairs and sport in Hebrew, 24hrs.
   KOL REQA - Reshet Qlita v'Aliya
News, music and features in Russian and Amharic with daily news also in French, Spanish, Yiddish, English, Georgian, Bukharian, Moghrabi, Ladino, Hungarian and Romanian, 0700-2200.
   KOL Reshet Gimel (Channel C)
Israeli popular music, 24hrs.


 Local Radio Stations
  Israel: Local Radio Frequencies

 Radio Stations on the Web
  Israel: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web

 Shortwave Broadcasters
   KOL Reshet Hei (Israel Radio International)
Broadcasting in over a dozen languages.


 Amateur Radio
   IARC - Israel Amateur Radio Club
 � Navigation:
 • Home Page
 • My Radio
 • TRW Directory
 • Station Navigator
 • How to listen LIVE
 • Shortwave Radio
 • DXing Resources
 • Search RSW:
 • Advanced Search
 • Submit Information
 • Contact Us
 � Outside Resources:
 • FCC
Federal Comm Commission
 • Music Charts
Plus news and more...
 • Lyngemark Charts
Detailed satellite info...
 • Zona Latina
Media in Latin America
 • Arbitron Ratings
Station rankings...

  Home >> Asia >> Israel
 
Navigate RadioStationWorld
Home Page | Directory | Search | Submit A Site | Contact Us
North America | South America | Europe | Africa | Asia | Oceania

Powered by Qualitis Plus... See the Q+ Difference for your website.

Privacy Policy | Copyright � 1996-2017 RadioStationWorld