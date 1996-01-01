|
| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
KBC -
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
- Operates two television services and five radio services (2 national and 3 regional).
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
KBC English Radio Service
- Regional Services are also in local languages.
KBC Kiswahili Radio Service
KBC Regional Radio Central Service
- Broadcasting in vernacular langauges.
KBC Regional Radio Eastern Service
- Broadcasting in vernacular langauges.
KBC Regional Radio Western Service
- Broadcasting in vernacular langauges.
