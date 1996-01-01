 
 
BROADCASTING
 

 Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
   KBC - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Operates two television services and five radio services (2 national and 3 regional).
   Ministry of Information and Broadcasting


 
RADIO
 

 National Radio Networks
   KBC English Radio Service
Regional Services are also in local languages.
   KBC Kiswahili Radio Service

 Regional Radio Networks
   KBC Regional Radio Central Service
Broadcasting in vernacular langauges.
   KBC Regional Radio Eastern Service
Broadcasting in vernacular langauges.
   KBC Regional Radio Western Service
Broadcasting in vernacular langauges.


 Local Radio Stations
  Kenya: Local Radio Frequencies

 Radio Stations on the Web
  Kenya: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web

 Additional Radio Resources
   Public media shuts out opposition voices
