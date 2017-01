RADIO

Shortwave Broadcasters ELBC-Liberia Broadcasting System LCN-Liberia Communication Network On 5100 and 6100SW, broadcasting news, information, education and entertainment in English, French, and other African languages, based in Monrovia. Radio Liberia International Heard on 5100SW. Star Radio On 3400 / 5880 SW, run by the Foundation Hirondelle. Also broadcasting on 104.0 FM frequency in Monrovia.