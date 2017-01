BROADCASTING

Governmental Broadcasting Agencies Qatar Ministry of Information & Culture





RADIO

National Radio Networks QBS - Qatar Radio Service



Local Radio Stations Qatar: Local Radio / TV Frequencies



Radio Stations on the Web Qatar: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web



Shortwave Broadcasters QBS - Qatar Broadcasting Service 02.45-21.25 on 9570.1 kHz, 02.45-07.05 on 7210 kHz, 07.06-13.05 on 17895 kHz, 13.06-17.05 on 11750 kHz, 17.06-21.25 on 7210-11750 kHz: all programmes in Arabic.