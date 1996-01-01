|
| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
- South Africa:
Broadcasting Agencies
MediaWeb.co.za
- Mouthpiece of SA media.
Monitoring SA.com
5 FM (SABC)
- National commercial station for young listeners.
Radio 2000 (SABC)
- National auxiliary service for sports broadcasts and original soundtracks for television programmes.
Radio Metro (SABC)
- National commercial service for metropolitan areas.
Radio Sonder Grense (SABC)
- A national Afrikaans language radio service for South Africa.
SAfm (SABC)
- Cultural service in English.
- South Africa:
Regional Radio Broadcasting
| Radio Stations on the Web
South Africa: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
Channel Africa
- The SABC channel broadcasting to sub-saharan Africa by shortwave.
Q-Radio (SABC)
- The SABC channel broadcasting to sub-saharan Africa by shortwave.
Radio Sonder Grense
- 05.30-08.00 on 7185 kHz, 08.00-16.30 on 9650 kHz, 16.30-05.30 on 3320 kHz: all transmissions in Afrikaans.
TWR -
Trans World Radio - South Africa
- A religious shortwave broadcaster, broadcasting in several languages.
| Radio Broadcasting Services
DMX Africa - Digital Music Express
- 40 channels of CD quality digital music available through MultiChoice throughout sub-Sahara Africa.
| Radio Broadcasting Organizations
-
National Association of Broadcasters of South Africa
