 Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
   MediaWeb.co.za
Mouthpiece of SA media.
RADIO
 

 National Radio Networks
   5 FM (SABC)
National commercial station for young listeners.
   Radio 2000 (SABC)
National auxiliary service for sports broadcasts and original soundtracks for television programmes.
   Radio Metro (SABC)
National commercial service for metropolitan areas.
   Radio Sonder Grense (SABC)
A national Afrikaans language radio service for South Africa.
   SAfm (SABC)
Cultural service in English.


 Regional Radio Networks
 Radio Stations on the Web
 Shortwave Broadcasters
   Channel Africa
The SABC channel broadcasting to sub-saharan Africa by shortwave.
   Q-Radio (SABC)
The SABC channel broadcasting to sub-saharan Africa by shortwave.
   Radio Sonder Grense
05.30-08.00 on 7185 kHz, 08.00-16.30 on 9650 kHz, 16.30-05.30 on 3320 kHz: all transmissions in Afrikaans.
   TWR - Trans World Radio - South Africa
A religious shortwave broadcaster, broadcasting in several languages.


 Radio Broadcasting Services
   DMX Africa - Digital Music Express
40 channels of CD quality digital music available through MultiChoice throughout sub-Sahara Africa.


 Radio Broadcasting Organizations
   National Association of Broadcasters of South Africa
