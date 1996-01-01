|
Türkiye'de radyo istasyonlari
| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
General Directorate of Radiocommunications
TRT -
Turkish Radio and Television Corporation
- TRT's duties including setting up, regulating and maintaining radio and television broadcasting, and to promote the Turkish State within the broadcasts of these stations.
TRT Radio
- Operates several national networks and regional services.
| Radio Stations on the Web
Turkey: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
| Additional Radio Resources
Turkish Radio On-line
- Listings of Turkish FM stations on the net with information about phone numbers and programme format.
