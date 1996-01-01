 
 
   Türkiye'de radyo istasyonlari

 Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
   General Directorate of Radiocommunications
   TRT - Turkish Radio and Television Corporation
TRT's duties including setting up, regulating and maintaining radio and television broadcasting, and to promote the Turkish State within the broadcasts of these stations.



 
RADIO
 

 National Radio Networks
   TRT Radio
Operates several national networks and regional services.


 Radio Stations on the Web
  Turkey: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web

 Additional Radio Resources
   Turkish Radio On-line
Listings of Turkish FM stations on the net with information about phone numbers and programme format.
