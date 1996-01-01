|
| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
CAZ -
The Communications Authority of Zambia
ZNBC -
Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation
- Operates three radio services: Radio 1 (in 7 langauges), Radio 2 (in English), and Radio 4 (in English). All stations broadcast from 5a-mid. See below for frequencies
Zambia: Local Radio Frequencies
| Radio Stations on the Web
Zambia: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
Christian Voice Zambia
- Broadcasting on FM and shortwave in Zambia.
ZNBC -
Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation
- Radio 2: 03.00-22.10 vernaculars 6265 kHz; Radio 4: 03.00-22.10 English 6165 kHz.
| Broadcasting Organzations (Radio and Television)
ZIMA -
Zambia Independent Media Association
|