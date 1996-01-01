|
-
| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
-
ZBC -
Zimbabwe Broadcsting Corp.
-
-
-
ZBC Radio 1
- Mainly in English, 0500-2400.
-
ZBC Radio 2
- Mainly in Shona and Ndebele, 0500-2400.
-
ZBC Radio 3
- Commercial music station aimed at the young generation, 24 hours per day.
-
ZBC Radio 4
- Educational channel which broadcasts formal and non-formal educational programmes, 0500-2400.
-
-
Zimbabwe: Local Radio Frequencies
| Radio Stations on the Web
-
Zimbabwe: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
-
-
ZBC -
Zimbabwe Broadcsting Corp.
- Sometimes heard evenings in English on 3306-4828 kHz.
|