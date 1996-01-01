|
-
| Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
-
Azerbaycan Radioteliviziya Sirketl
- State operated radio and television broadcaster.
-
-
-
Azerbaycan Radio
- Government operated; operated AZR1, AZR2 and a foreign language service.
| Radio Stations on the Web
-
Azerbaijan: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web
-
-
BBC - Azeri Service
-
Radio Baku
- Government operated, 9165 kHz : 02.00-03.00 Azeri, 11.00-12.00 Turkish, 12.00-14.00 Azeri, 14.00-15.00 Farsi, 16.00-17.00 Arabic, 17.00-17.30 English, 17.30-18.00 Russian.
-
Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty - Azerbaijan Service
- Includes ReadAudio and more.
-
VOA - Azeri Service
-
Voice of Justice
- Broadcasting from Rep. of Mountainous Karabagh; 06.00-06.30 on 9677.5 kHz.
| Additional Radio Resources
-
Clandestine Radio.com: Azerbaijan
|