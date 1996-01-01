 
 
•Home
•North America
•South America
•Europe 		•Africa
•Asia
•Oceania
•Broadcast Directory
 
   
 
  Home >> Europe >> Azerbaijan

 
BROADCASTING
 

 Governmental Broadcasting Agencies
   Azerbaycan Radioteliviziya Sirketl
State operated radio and television broadcaster.



 
RADIO
 

 National Radio Networks
   Azerbaycan Radio
Government operated; operated AZR1, AZR2 and a foreign language service.


 Radio Stations on the Web
  Azerbaijan: Listing of Radio Stations On The Web

 Shortwave Broadcasters
   BBC - Azeri Service
   Radio Baku
Government operated, 9165 kHz : 02.00-03.00 Azeri, 11.00-12.00 Turkish, 12.00-14.00 Azeri, 14.00-15.00 Farsi, 16.00-17.00 Arabic, 17.00-17.30 English, 17.30-18.00 Russian.
   Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty - Azerbaijan Service
Includes ReadAudio and more.
   VOA - Azeri Service
   Voice of Justice
Broadcasting from Rep. of Mountainous Karabagh; 06.00-06.30 on 9677.5 kHz.


 Additional Radio Resources
   Clandestine Radio.com: Azerbaijan
 � Navigation:
 • Home Page
 • My Radio
 • TRW Directory
 • Station Navigator
 • How to listen LIVE
 • Shortwave Radio
 • DXing Resources
 • Search RSW:
 • Advanced Search
 • Submit Information
 • Contact Us
 � Outside Resources:
 • FCC
Federal Comm Commission
 • Music Charts
Plus news and more...
 • Lyngemark Charts
Detailed satellite info...
 • Zona Latina
Media in Latin America
 • Arbitron Ratings
Station rankings...

  Home >> Europe >> Azerbaijan
 
Navigate RadioStationWorld
Home Page | Directory | Search | Submit A Site | Contact Us
North America | South America | Europe | Africa | Asia | Oceania

Powered by Qualitis Plus... See the Q+ Difference for your website.

Privacy Policy | Copyright � 1996-2017 RadioStationWorld