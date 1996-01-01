|Haifa, Haifa District
| AM RADIO
|1575
|-
|
|
|KOL Safe Wave - Haifa IL traffic
| FM RADIO
|103.6
|-
|
|
|Radio Oranim - Haifa IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Kol Galim - Haifa IL
|107.5
|-
|
|
|Radio Haifa - Haifa IL ac
|Jerusalem, Jerusalem District
| AM RADIO
|531
|-
|
|
|Reshet Gimel (R.Three)|rep - Jerusalem IL
|711
|-
|
|
|Arutz 7|on FM - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
|774
|-
|
|
|Radio Mevaser Tov - Jerusalem IL
|1080
|-
|
|
|Reshet Bet (R.2)|on FM - Jerusalem IL
|1143
|-
|
|
|Arutz 7|on FM - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
|1323
|-
|
|
|BBC World Service|sat feed - Jerusalem IL news/info English/Arabic
|1350
|-
|
|
|Kol Ha'Yeshuah (Voice of Salvation) - Jerusalem IL religious Hebrew, Russian
|1458
|-
|
|
|Reshet Aleph|on FM - Jerusalem IL news
| FM RADIO
|87.6
|-
|
|
|88FM - Jerusalem IL jazz
|87.8
|-
|
|
|Radio All For Peace|rep - Jerusalem IL community,talk,music
|88.5
|-
|
|
|Reshet Moreshet - Jerusalem IL
|89.3
|-
|
|
|Radio Galey Israel|rep - Jerusalem IL
|89.5
|-
|
|
|Jerusalem FM|rep - Beit Shemesh (Jerusalem) IL music,news
|91.3
|-
|
|
|Kol Ha Musica - Jerusalem IL classical
|92.8
|-
|
|
|Kol Chai (Voice of Life) - Jerusalem IL religious
|93.9
|-
|
|
|Galgalatz (Israel Defense Forces) - Jerusalem IL pop,traffic [More info]
|95.0
|-
|
|
|Reshet Bet (R.2) - Jerusalem IL
|96.6
|-
|
|
|Galei Tzahal (Israel Defense Forces) - Jerusalem IL
|97.3
|-
|
|
|IBA Arabic - Jerusalem IL Arabic
|97.8
|-
|
|
|Reshet Gimel (R.Three) - Jerusalem IL
|98.7
|-
|
|
|Arutz 7 - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
|101.1
|-
|
|
|Jerusalem FM - Jerusalem IL music,news
|101.3
|-
|
|
|IBA World - Jerusalem IL news,info
|104.8
|-
|
|
|Reshet Aleph - Jerusalem IL news
|105.2
|-
|
|
|Arutz 7 - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
|105.7
|-
|
|
|Radio Kol Barama - Jerusalem IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Mt. Scopus Radio - Jerusalem IL college; 2100-0200 (Hebrew Univ.)
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Kol Adumim - Ma'ale Adumim (West Bank) IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Kolmy
- Jerusalem IL college (Jerusalem College)
|107.2
|-
|
|
|Radio All For Peace - Jerusalem IL community,talk,music
| SATELLITE RADIO
|
|
|
|Music Box Israel - Jerusalem IL
| SHORTWAVE RADIO
|(Swave.)
|-
|
|
|Reshet Hei - Jerusalem IL foreign service
|Northern District: Beit She'an
| FM RADIO
|91.5
|-
|
|
|Kol Rega|rep - Beit She'an
(Northern) IL ac
|96.0
|-
|
|
|Kol Rega - Beit She'an
(Northern) IL ac
|105.3
|-
|
|
|Kol Hagalil Haelion - Kiryat Shemona (Northern) IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Kol Yizre'el - Afula (Northern) IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Kol HaKinneret - Ma'agan (Northern) IL
|Southern District: Beersheva area
| FM RADIO
|97.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Darom - Beersheba (Southern) IL
|106.1
|-
|
|
|Radio Eshel HaNassi - Eshel HaNassi (Southern) IL student
|106.4
|-
|
|
|Kol Hanegev - Ashqelon (Southern) IL college (Sapir College)
|Southern District: Eilat
| FM RADIO
|102.0
|-
|
|
|Kol Hayam Ha'Adom (Voice of Red Sea) - Eilat (Southern) IL hot ac
|Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv and Central Districts
| AM RADIO
|657
|-
|
|
|Reshet Bet (R.2)|on FM - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|1026
|-
|
|
|IBA Arabic|on FM - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL Arabic
| FM RADIO
|88.0
|-
|
|
|88FM|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL jazz
|89.1
|-
|
|
|Pervoye Radio - Ashdod (Southern) IL 7A-7P Russian
|89.1
|-
|
|
|Radio Lev Ha Medina|rep - Ashdod (Southern) IL Israeli music
|89.7
|-
|
|
|Reshet Gimel (R.Three)|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|90.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Emtsa Haderech - Ramat HaSharon (Tel Aviv) IL ac
|91.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Lev Ha Medina - Rishon LeZiyyon (Central) IL Israeli music
|91.8
|-
|
|
|Galgalatz - Bnei Brak (Central) IL pop,traffic [More info]
|92.1
|-
|
|
|Radio Kol Barama|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|93.0
|-
|
|
|Kol Chai (Voice of Life) - Bnei Brak (Central) IL religious
|94.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Galey Israel|rep - ? (Central) IL
|94.7
|-
|
|
|Radio Emtsa Haderech|rep - Ramat HaSharon (Tel Aviv) IL ac
|95.0
|-
|
|
|Reshet Bet (R.2)|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|97.5
|-
|
|
|Beit Chabad - Bnei Brak (Central) IL folk
|99.0
|-
|
|
|Eco 99 FM - Herseliya (Tel Aviv) IL sports
|100.0
|-
|
|
|Radius 100 - Rosh Ha‘Ayin (Central) IL classic hits,pop
|102.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Tel Aviv 102FM - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL hot ac
|102.6
|-
|
|
|Radio 2000 - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|103.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Lelo Hafsaka - Giv'atayim (Tel Aviv) IL talk
|103.6
|-
|
|
|Kol Ramat HaSharon - Ramat HaSharon (Tel Aviv) IL ac
|104.0
|-
|
|
|Galei Tzahal|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|104.8
|-
|
|
|Reshet Moreshet|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Kol HaKampus - Holon/Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Kol Netanya - Netanya (Central) IL
|106.2
|-
|
|
|IDC Radio - Hertzliya (Tel Aviv) IL college
|106.2
|-
|
|
|Radio Kol Rishonim - Rishon Le Zion (Central) IL
|106.5
|-
|
|
|Radio Galey Israel - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
|Palestine: Gaza
| FM RADIO
|92.0
|-
|
|
|Manar FM
|96.2
|-
|
|
|Iman Radio - Gaza City (Gaza) PS
|100.9
|-
|
|
|Gaza FM
|102.2
|-
|
|
|Voice of Palestine|rep
|102.7
|-
|
|
|Quds Radio - Gaza City (Gaza) PS
|105.0
|-
|
|
|Youth Radio
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Al-Shaeb Voice Broadcasting - Gaza City (Gaza) PS
|106.7
|-
|
|
|Al-Aqsa Voice
|107.4
|-
|
|
|BBC Arabic Service|sat feed - Gaza City (Gaza) IL news/info English/Arabic
|Palestine: West Bank: Bethlehem/central regions
| FM RADIO
|87.7
|-
|
|
|Ram FM|rep - Jerusalem (West Bank) PS
|89.6
|-
|
|
|Radio Bethlehem 2000 - Bethlehem (West Bank) PS
|90.7
|-
|
|
|Voice of Palestine - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
|92.1
|-
|
|
|Radio Birzeit - Birzeit (West Bank) PS college (Birzeit Univ.)
|92.2
|-
|
|
|Angham Radio - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
|93.6
|-
|
|
|Ram FM - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
|94.2
|-
|
|
|Radio Sawa Lebanon|rep - Bethlehem/Ramallah (West Bank) PS [More info]
|94.2
|-
|
|
|VOLP - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
|96.4
|-
|
|
|Raya FM|rep - ? (West Bank) PS
|97.5
|-
|
|
|Radio Isis - Bethlehem (West Bank) PS
|98.8
|-
|
|
|BBC Arabic Service|sat feed - Ramallah (West Bank) PS news/info English/Arabic
|99.7
|-
|
|
|Raya FM - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
|100.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Ibdaa 194 - Dheisheh (West Bank) PS community
|101.4
|-
|
|
|Raya FM|rep - ? (West Bank) PS
|101.7
|-
|
|
|Radio Mawwal - Bethlehem (West Bank) PS
|103.4
|-
|
|
|Radio Ajyal - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
|106.0
|-
|
|
|Radio Kol Acher - Ariel (West Bank) PS