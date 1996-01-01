 
 
•Home
•North America
•South America
•Europe 		•Africa
•Asia
•Oceania
•Broadcast Directory
 
   
 
  Home >> Asia >> Israel >> Radio Broadcasting Stations
Showing records 1 to 99 of 117. Listing FAQs - Radio Formats
Haifa, Haifa District
AM RADIO
1575 -     KOL Safe Wave - Haifa IL traffic
FM RADIO
103.6 - Add Radio Oranim to MY RADIO   Radio Oranim - Haifa IL
106.0 - Add Kol Galim to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Galim - Haifa IL
107.5 - Add Radio Haifa to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Haifa - Haifa IL ac
Jerusalem, Jerusalem District
AM RADIO
531 - Add Reshet Gimel (R.Three) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Gimel (R.Three)|rep - Jerusalem IL
711 - Add Arutz 7 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Arutz 7|on FM - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
774 - Add Radio Mevaser Tov to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Mevaser Tov - Jerusalem IL
1080 - Add Reshet Bet (R.2) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Bet (R.2)|on FM - Jerusalem IL
1143 - Add Arutz 7 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Arutz 7|on FM - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
1323 - Add BBC World Service to MY RADIO   BBC World Service|sat feed - Jerusalem IL news/info English/Arabic
1350 - Add Kol Ha'Yeshuah (Voice of Salvation) to MY RADIO   Kol Ha'Yeshuah (Voice of Salvation) - Jerusalem IL religious Hebrew, Russian
1458 - Add Reshet Aleph to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Aleph|on FM - Jerusalem IL news
FM RADIO
87.6 - Add 88FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE 88FM - Jerusalem IL jazz
87.8 - Add Radio All For Peace to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio All For Peace|rep - Jerusalem IL community,talk,music
88.5 - Add Reshet Moreshet to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Moreshet - Jerusalem IL
89.3 - Add Radio Galey Israel to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Galey Israel|rep - Jerusalem IL
89.5 - Add Jerusalem FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Jerusalem FM|rep - Beit Shemesh (Jerusalem) IL music,news
91.3 - Add Kol Ha Musica to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Ha Musica - Jerusalem IL classical
92.8 - Add Kol Chai (Voice of Life) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Chai (Voice of Life) - Jerusalem IL religious
93.9 - Add Galgalatz (Israel Defense Forces) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Galgalatz (Israel Defense Forces) - Jerusalem IL pop,traffic [More info]
95.0 - Add Reshet Bet (R.2) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Bet (R.2) - Jerusalem IL
96.6 - Add Galei Tzahal (Israel Defense Forces) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Galei Tzahal (Israel Defense Forces) - Jerusalem IL
97.3 - Add IBA Arabic to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE IBA Arabic - Jerusalem IL Arabic
97.8 - Add Reshet Gimel (R.Three) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Gimel (R.Three) - Jerusalem IL
98.7 - Add Arutz 7 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Arutz 7 - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
101.1 - Add Jerusalem FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Jerusalem FM - Jerusalem IL music,news
101.3 - Add IBA World to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE IBA World - Jerusalem IL news,info
104.8 - Add Reshet Aleph to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Aleph - Jerusalem IL news
105.2 - Add Arutz 7 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Arutz 7 - Jerusalem IL news/info Eng
105.7 - Add Radio Kol Barama to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Kol Barama - Jerusalem IL
106.0 - Add Mt. Scopus Radio to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Mt. Scopus Radio - Jerusalem IL college; 2100-0200 (Hebrew Univ.)
106.0 - Add Radio Kol Adumim to MY RADIO   Radio Kol Adumim - Ma'ale Adumim (West Bank) IL
106.0 - Add Radio Kolmy to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Kolmy - Jerusalem IL college (Jerusalem College)
107.2 - Add Radio All For Peace to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio All For Peace - Jerusalem IL community,talk,music
SATELLITE RADIO
  Add Music Box Israel to MY RADIO   Music Box Israel - Jerusalem IL
SHORTWAVE RADIO
(Swave.) - Add Reshet Hei to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Hei - Jerusalem IL foreign service
Northern District: Beit She'an
FM RADIO
91.5 - Add Kol Rega to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Rega|rep - Beit She'an (Northern) IL ac
96.0 - Add Kol Rega to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Rega - Beit She'an (Northern) IL ac
105.3 - Add Kol Hagalil Haelion to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Hagalil Haelion - Kiryat Shemona (Northern) IL
106.0 - Add Kol Yizre'el to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Yizre'el - Afula (Northern) IL
106.0 - Add Radio Kol HaKinneret to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Kol HaKinneret - Ma'agan (Northern) IL
Southern District: Beersheva area
FM RADIO
97.0 - Add Radio Darom to MY RADIO   Radio Darom - Beersheba (Southern) IL
106.1 - Add Radio Eshel HaNassi to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Eshel HaNassi - Eshel HaNassi (Southern) IL student
106.4 - Add Kol Hanegev to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Hanegev - Ashqelon (Southern) IL college (Sapir College)
Southern District: Eilat
FM RADIO
102.0 - Add Kol Hayam Ha'Adom (Voice of Red Sea) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Hayam Ha'Adom (Voice of Red Sea) - Eilat (Southern) IL hot ac
Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv and Central Districts
AM RADIO
657 - Add Reshet Bet (R.2) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Bet (R.2)|on FM - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
1026 - Add IBA Arabic to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE IBA Arabic|on FM - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL Arabic
FM RADIO
88.0 - Add 88FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE 88FM|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL jazz
89.1 - Add Pervoye Radio to MY RADIO   Pervoye Radio - Ashdod (Southern) IL 7A-7P Russian
89.1 - Add Radio Lev Ha Medina to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Lev Ha Medina|rep - Ashdod (Southern) IL Israeli music
89.7 - Add Reshet Gimel (R.Three) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Gimel (R.Three)|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
90.0 - Add Radio Emtsa Haderech to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Emtsa Haderech - Ramat HaSharon (Tel Aviv) IL ac
91.0 - Add Radio Lev Ha Medina to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Lev Ha Medina - Rishon LeZiyyon (Central) IL Israeli music
91.8 - Add Galgalatz to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Galgalatz - Bnei Brak (Central) IL pop,traffic [More info]
92.1 - Add Radio Kol Barama to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Kol Barama|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
93.0 - Add Kol Chai (Voice of Life) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Chai (Voice of Life) - Bnei Brak (Central) IL religious
94.0 - Add Radio Galey Israel to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Galey Israel|rep - ? (Central) IL
94.7 - Add Radio Emtsa Haderech to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Emtsa Haderech|rep - Ramat HaSharon (Tel Aviv) IL ac
95.0 - Add Reshet Bet (R.2) to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Bet (R.2)|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
97.5 - Add Beit Chabad to MY RADIO   Beit Chabad - Bnei Brak (Central) IL folk
99.0 - Add Eco 99 FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Eco 99 FM - Herseliya (Tel Aviv) IL sports
100.0 - Add Radius 100 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radius 100 - Rosh Ha‘Ayin (Central) IL classic hits,pop
102.0 - Add Radio Tel Aviv 102FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Tel Aviv 102FM - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL hot ac
102.6 - Add Radio 2000 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio 2000 - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
103.0 - Add Radio Lelo Hafsaka to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Lelo Hafsaka - Giv'atayim (Tel Aviv) IL talk
103.6 - Add Kol Ramat HaSharon to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Ramat HaSharon - Ramat HaSharon (Tel Aviv) IL ac
104.0 - Add Galei Tzahal to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Galei Tzahal|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
104.8 - Add Reshet Moreshet to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Reshet Moreshet|rep - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
106.0 - Add Kol HaKampus to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol HaKampus - Holon/Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
106.0 - Add Kol Netanya to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Kol Netanya - Netanya (Central) IL
106.2 - Add IDC Radio to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE IDC Radio - Hertzliya (Tel Aviv) IL college
106.2 - Add Radio Kol Rishonim to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Kol Rishonim - Rishon Le Zion (Central) IL
106.5 - Add Radio Galey Israel to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Galey Israel - Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv) IL
Palestine: Gaza
FM RADIO
92.0 - Add Manar FM to MY RADIO   Manar FM
96.2 - Add Iman Radio to MY RADIO   Iman Radio - Gaza City (Gaza) PS
100.9 - Add Gaza FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Gaza FM
102.2 - Add Voice of Palestine to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Voice of Palestine|rep
102.7 - Add Quds Radio to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Quds Radio - Gaza City (Gaza) PS
105.0 - Add Youth Radio to MY RADIO   Youth Radio
106.0 - Add Al-Shaeb Voice Broadcasting to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Al-Shaeb Voice Broadcasting - Gaza City (Gaza) PS
106.7 - Add Al-Aqsa Voice to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Al-Aqsa Voice
107.4 - Add BBC Arabic Service to MY RADIO   BBC Arabic Service|sat feed - Gaza City (Gaza) IL news/info English/Arabic
Palestine: West Bank: Bethlehem/central regions
FM RADIO
87.7 - Add Ram FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Ram FM|rep - Jerusalem (West Bank) PS
89.6 - Add Radio Bethlehem 2000 to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Bethlehem 2000 - Bethlehem (West Bank) PS
90.7 - Add Voice of Palestine to MY RADIO   Voice of Palestine - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
92.1 - Add Radio Birzeit to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Birzeit - Birzeit (West Bank) PS college (Birzeit Univ.)
92.2 - Add Angham Radio to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Angham Radio - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
93.6 - Add Ram FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Ram FM - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
94.2 - Add Radio Sawa Lebanon to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Sawa Lebanon|rep - Bethlehem/Ramallah (West Bank) PS [More info]
94.2 - Add VOLP to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE VOLP - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
96.4 -     Raya FM|rep - ? (West Bank) PS
97.5 - Add Radio Isis to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Isis - Bethlehem (West Bank) PS
98.8 - Add BBC Arabic Service to MY RADIO   BBC Arabic Service|sat feed - Ramallah (West Bank) PS news/info English/Arabic
99.7 - Add Raya FM to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Raya FM - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
100.0 - Add Radio Ibdaa 194 to MY RADIO   Radio Ibdaa 194 - Dheisheh (West Bank) PS community
101.4 -     Raya FM|rep - ? (West Bank) PS
101.7 - Add Radio Mawwal to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Mawwal - Bethlehem (West Bank) PS
103.4 - Add Radio Ajyal to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Ajyal - Ramallah (West Bank) PS
106.0 - Add Radio Kol Acher to MY RADIO LISTEN LIVE Radio Kol Acher - Ariel (West Bank) PS
Showing records 1 to 99 of 117. | Next Results...
Jump to page... 1 | 100
 ï¿½ Navigation:
 • Home Page
 • My Radio
 • TRW Directory
 • Station Navigator
 • How to listen LIVE
 • Shortwave Radio
 • DXing Resources
 • Search RSW:
 • Advanced Search
 • Submit Information
 • Contact Us
 ï¿½ Outside Resources:
 • FCC
Federal Comm Commission
 • Music Charts
Plus news and more...
 • Lyngemark Charts
Detailed satellite info...
 • Zona Latina
Media in Latin America
 • Arbitron Ratings
Station rankings...

  Home >> Asia >> Israel >> Radio Broadcasting Stations
 
Navigate RadioStationWorld
Home Page | Directory | Search | Submit A Site | Contact Us
North America | South America | Europe | Africa | Asia | Oceania

Powered by Qualitis Plus... See the Q+ Difference for your website.

Privacy Policy | Copyright ï¿½ 1996-2017 RadioStationWorld